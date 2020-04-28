Michael Robinson (Leicester, United Kingdom, 1958) had a depression when it ended The day after in 2005. He did not want to know anything about television and thought that it was impossible to return to work on a sports program that had until then been a benchmark in the Spanish television. More than a decade later, the former soccer player and presenter exhibits, happily and contentedly, what he has done for the past 10 years. A program, Robinson Report, that bears his name as a brand, that goes beyond sports, that delves into the human and that, to celebrate its tenth anniversary, has mounted a special chapter (available on demand at Movistar) that brings together some of the highlights and revisit many others. “The one who has spent the least time working with me on this program will be like 14 years old, most of them in their twenties. My notion of television was already being understood,” he explains about one of the mainstays of his success. Fifteen minutes before presenting the documentary to the press at Movistar’s headquarters on Madrid’s Gran Vía, Robinson attends EL PAÍS.

Question: Ten years of the program, a hundred stories … Which one are you most satisfied with?

Answer: It is like saying who is your favorite child. It is difficult, however I could tell you that very few people really understand what the program is about. It is not about people who win, although there is, yes, we show superlative champions and athletes. And it’s not about failures. Normally in sports journalism we talk about success and failure. Really, to be a great athlete, or to be a father or to be a person, you have to be able to discern that failure and success are two impostors that invade our lives, and we have to treat them with the same indifference, as Rudyard Kipling said.

Q: But some will have to …

A: In the first season we did a show about Carolina Rodríguez, a rhythmic gymnast who was fired by an 21-year-old woman and for having an accentuated body language. He hired his former trainer, with the difficulty that he found no pavilion in Leon that had a ceiling high enough to drop the ring or clubs, and found a deceased church where the altar did have space for this. We accompany you on your assignment to qualify for the London JJ OO. Two months before the Games he had his last chance. Along the way we had interviewed his parents, both deaf and dumb. Hence his accented body language. They had never heard a music chord in their lives, but seeing their daughter exercise, she had gifted them with the meaning of music. In his last exercise to try to qualify he had to match his best record, and he did. His story is human, he talks about a lot of effort. What is a true Robinson Report? Maybe it was this.

Q: And the special about the World Cup in South Africa When we were champions?

A: We decided to prepare it long before the World Cup because I thought we had a great opportunity to win it, I even thought about it after the first game [que perdió España ante Suiza]. As Christmas Day was approaching, when it was going to be broadcast, I was already attacked by a show of impertinence. I thought, who the hell am I to tell millions of Spaniards how it was when we were champions, because each one had lived it in a way. The most important sports landmark in Spain and suddenly a fucking English comes to say that it was so. It seemed impertinent to me. When my son told me that the program had liked, I cried like a baby.

Advance of ‘Robinson Report 10 years’. Photo: Claudio Álvarez

Q: And what topic has resisted you the most?

A: Pep Guardiola. He wanted to do it, and he has participated in many, in fact he tells me that it is his favorite sports program, but I asked him when he was in Barcelona and Pep has the policy of not giving interviews to certain media. He wanted to, but he declined very eloquently, let’s say.

Q: After so many years in Spanish football, what would a league be like without Barcelona?

A: Lord thebes [presidente de la Liga Profesional] He has mentioned on more than one occasion that with independence, Barça could not play. It boasts of having the second most important league and the sixth, which is the Second Division. And it boasts dividends for the League and its clubs. But not being able to have the classic, I suppose that it would lose very important income, for the clubs themselves, because it is a cast. I don’t know if the Spanish league would be so highly valued without having a classic. I do not perceive FC Barcelona or Girona or Espanyol being sent off. It is also true that there are clubs, for example Monaco, which is not French and plays in its league … there have been years that it was thought to put Glasgow Celtic in the Premier League … I imagine that if that were the case, France could invite them.

Q: How do you see daily sports information as opposed to the pause and analysis of the Robinson Report?

A: It has always seemed to me that it must be a very difficult job to fill forty-odd pages of sports information, especially when it seems to me that the newspapers are more like soccer and I understand that there are some pages for other sports. I don’t usually read them, sometimes I look, but I don’t understand it as a bible of mine. I look, but it is not that those means attract my attention powerfully. They are usually minor and banal issues.

.