“I am not British, I am from Cadiz, and I am involved with Carnival.” This phrase, shared with some irony just two months ago in a Movistar + humor show, is nothing more than a representation of the essence of Michael Robinson. Irish by birth, his passion for Spain and specifically for the city of Cádiz gave him an extra energy during his last years, in which he had to fight against the damn cancer, which at 61 has ended life one of the iconic figures of sport on Spanish television.

Known for his accent and for the complementary analysis of the narration of his inseparable Carlos Martínez, Robinson did not want to limit his communicative talent to football innate, which was fully developed in Spain, by Canal + – later Movistar + – and Cadena SER. Together with an impressive group of journalists, she gave birth Robinson Report, that was, is, and will be a reference for the reported sports information, combining in its episodes never-told stories and the experiences of some of the great characters in sport.

However, Robinson’s relationship with sport began years ago, and despite the fact that his figure was magnified with his move to microphones and television, it can be assured that Michael had a remarkable career as a professional footballer, militating, among others, in Manchester City, Liverpool or Osasuna, with which he made a leap to Spain that would change his life forever.

Scorer in the shadow of Dalglish and Rush in the mythical Liverpool from 1983-84, Robinson was not satisfied with being a substitute in a champion team of the Premier and the European Cup and sought without luck a destination in which to establish himself as a reference. His battered knee prevented him from playing continuously, but before a premature retirement at age 30, got to know first-hand Spanish football in Pamplona, making a leap for which then few dared and beginning to draw a bond that was going to tie him to Spain for the rest of his days.

Cadiz in Michael’s life

Going back to the beginning to write these last lines, it should be noted that Robinson’s link to the city of Cádiz was absolutely truthful. Owner of a residence in the Little Silver Cup, the perfect explanation of these imported roots was provided by Michael himself in past statements. «My roots do 1792 reach Cork, Ireland. I am dark and only 2% of the Irish are brown, descendants of the castaways of the Invincible Army. And them they were from Finisterre or Cádiz. And I don’t have much Galician ».

Robinson boasted of Cádiz humor in the first person, proud of some roots that led him to become adoptive son of the city of Cádiz, all this weeks after knowing that he had a cancer with metastases which would be very difficult to beat. Michael continued to enjoy life and work on TV, waiting for an end after three years of fighting the bug. He said goodbye to life, and he did it by setting an example, leaving a lesson that will encourage many patients to continue enjoying life as he did from his true Cadiz origin. Cancer can kill you once but it won’t every day. Rest in peace.