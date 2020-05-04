86-87 started badly for Osasuna. A disappointment, because in the previous one he participated in the UEFA Cup and even eliminated the Glasgow Rangers. On matchday 11 he lost 0-2 to Sporting and Javier Aguirre, a striker (today the Leganés coach), broke his shin. Brzic fell and was replaced by Zabalza, former player of the club, Barça and Athletic. Zabalza pulled Echeverría, then still a player, to make him his second.

You had to find a reinforcement. They went to Goyvaerts, a player in the sixties of Barça, Madrid and Elche, with whom Osasuna signed the Danish Pedersen two years earlier. Goyvaerts told them about Michael Robinson. Former Liverpool European champion, he was at Queen’s Park Rangers. At 28 years old, still a good age. Although it dragged discomfort in one knee. Echeverría got to it.

“I went to see him twice, both outside, against West Bromwich and Oxford.” Queen’s Park Rangers played on artificial grass and I preferred to see him on natural grass.

He liked it. He saw a large but fast forward with mobility. He was not skilled but he was intelligent, with good movements to the sides. He combed very well upside down and had a great first touch. More than a scorer, he was also a trigger for dangerous plays. And an enthusiastic fighter.

Everything accelerated after a draw at El Sadar against Sevilla, with shouts to the president, Fermín Ezcurra. So he called Echeverría on January 5 and told him to travel with the manager, Javier Zabaleta, to finish off and bring Robinson: “He has to debut on Sunday in San Mamés.”

They got up early, after a row at home for missing the day of Kings, they flew to London, they met with the player in the club and everything was arranged there. Robinson was reluctant to play on artificial grass, he seemed sacrilegious. “Go home, grab your suitcase and see you at the airport,” they told him. They even gave him the ticket. They were completing the paperwork.

Robinson went home and told his wife. And her:

“Osasuna?” Where is that?

-For the North. The airport is Bilbao.

They took the map of Spain, looked around Bilbao. It did not appear. The woman went to the best stationery store in the neighborhood and bought a much larger map. Nothing.

“But where have they sold you, Michael?”

“Hey, these eliminated the Glasgow Rangers. It can’t be a very small place.” Maybe we don’t know how to look.

And he went to the airport, took out the card and boarded. He did not see Echeverría or Zabaleta on the plane and he was angry. He came to think if it was all a hidden camera prank or something like that. They had taken a taxi instead of the train and the jam made them miss the flight. After confirming at the counter that a certain Michael Robinson was traveling on the plane, they called the club’s taxi driver, Lesaga. They gave him the description and told him to rush to Sondica.

At eight, already very dark, Robinson arrived in Bilbao, more alone than one. I knew hello, goodbye, thank you, beer and count to five, everything I had learned in some summer vacation of a hooligan footballer in Mallorca. “A turkey appeared saying the words Robinson and Osasuna to me, so I got into his taxi, where he had a bunch of key chains with team shields hanging on them. It was a long journey, without speaking to us, ”recalled the footballer.

He deposited him at the Ciudad de Pamplona hotel, of the NH chain. There he was received by Zabalza, who in addition to being Osasuna’s coach was a co-founder of the NH chain and director of the hotel. He attended him, accompanied him to the room, dined with him, along with a receptionist who acted as interpreter. He explained everything about the hotel. When he said goodbye he said: “At 11 a car will come to take you to training.”

Robin went to bed calmly. The hotel was fine, the city, from what little it had seen, had size and packing to be in the maps, and that manager was a reliable type that could advise him.

The next morning, a taxi picked him up and drove him to training. The companions welcomed him effusively, or so he understood, because hardly any of them spoke English. Echeverría, who did speak it, had flown that morning to Madrid and was traveling at that moment by road to Pamplona. Robin was beginning to change when, to his surprise, the hotel manager appeared, to whom everyone showed great respect. He spoke something, pointing at him, and the players nodded. He thought: “What a nice guy, he has come to recommend me to others.”

His surprise was that when they all jumped into the field, the hotel manager was there, dressed in tracksuits, and wearing boots. “He will be a friend, he will come running some days, he has a sporty air.” But the session began, stood in front with the whistle and gave the orders. That was inexplicable. Echeverría finally arrived and explained that the coach and the hotel manager were one person.

It debuted in San Mamés. Osasuna was in the habit of saying a Lord’s Prayer before every game. Robinson only associated prayer with panic situations. They lost 4-1 and he telephoned his father: “Look if we are bad that we pray before the games …”.

He asked for beer at the end of the match, as is usual in England, but Echevarría told him that Zabalza would not allow it. Robin threw a devastating argument: “I am the only European champion in the Spanish League. We all drink beer there, it can’t be bad. ” They sat him in the first seat of the bus, under which they covered a box of beers that he dispatched on the return to Pamplona. The general ban was soon lifted.

He fell to his feet. Aside from the pride of having a former Liverpool European champion, he and the stands tuned in to the first. His display, his enthusiasm, the crutch to celebrate the goals … Everything captivated. The season ended as the city’s favorite. It was the playoff season, endless by Irigoyen’s maneuver, which saved Cádiz at Racing’s expense. That made him think that “those know something that the others do not know.”

That summer they sought to improve the midfield. Robin was asked about Sammy Lee, a teammate at Liverpool and the QPR. Robin called him:

“But are you okay there, Robin?” I have been told that the north is boring, that the fun in Spain is the south or the beaches …

—No, don’t fear, this is a city with atmosphere, we will have a good time, you will see.

Sammy fell in Pamplona on the last day of San Fermin: “Gee, Michael, you told me about it, but I didn’t imagine so much …”

In preseason they concentrated in the Pyrenees, where they got fed up of running through dry rivers. One day, a couple of colleagues approached Robin stealthily:

“Hey, we’re out hunting tonight.” Can you come with us?

Robin was excited about the idea. He thought hunting was something else.

-Sure! Can I notify Sammy?

“Yes, but no one else.” This has to be very discreet. At twelve in the garage.

He perfumed himself, dressed as a leading man, picked up Sammy and they went down to the garage. There were the other conspirators, dressed as hunting. What good camouflage! Robin thought. After a short while on the road, they went out on a track, went up a hill, and it turned out to be true. They were hunting! Robin and Lee stayed in the car, cursing, cursing, and cursing each other. The others returned euphoric with a boar, which they threw in the back and smelled of demons.

The concentration ended with The Offering to the Saint in Javier’s Castle, a tradition in the club that ends with a dinner with staff and managers. They all went to kiss the relic of San Francisco Javier. Robinson’s got the first one. He knelt down and the chaplain brought him something in his hands. He went to pick it up, but the chaplain withdrew it, looked at him, raising his eyebrows, and pursed his lips three times in a kiss. Robin was puzzled. At last the chaplain made as if to kiss the relic and offered it again to Robin, who finally understood. The companions were peeling.

It was a good year. Osasuna was fifth. Echeverría remembers: “It changed us. He raised the spirit of the group, he was very demanding with himself and with everyone, he was contagious. He did not admit that in Spain defense was played outside, he wanted it to be played as in El Sadar. It opened our eyes in many ways. ”

But the happy knee … At the beginning of the third season he underwent surgery and he was deceived when he learned that instead of a serious repair they did a cut and paste to get him back as soon as possible. On January 15, 1989, he played his last game, on the Betis field. He offered to give up the contract, not charge from that day, but the club paid him until the end of the season.

Robinson and Pamplona’s love story had another setback when he returned in 1992, with Canal +. He was so well received that he suggested that his son do the honor kick. Zariquiegui, former referee and field delegate, said that in televised games children could not be released due to the Law on the Protection of Minors.

His subsequent infatuation with Cádiz made Pamplona’s devotion to spite change in some hearts. But now that it’s missing, the love and pride of having brought him to Spain have returned. And Osasuna, who turns 100 in October, dreams of celebrating it against Liverpool, in tribute to his memory.