Michael Robinson says goodbye to sports, loses his life at 61 | EFE

A great loss in the sports world who fires Michael Robinson, Former soccer presenter and television commentator himself who lost his life last Tuesday as announced by sources from his team.

Robinson, who announced last December that he was a victim of cancer lost his life on Tuesday at age 61.

Through his Twitter account, Michael he was fired followed by an emotional message:

With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael’s death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you

With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you – Michael Robinson (@michaelrobinson)

April 28, 2020

Before I lost the battle, just the past day 21 He shared a message on his social networks that assures everyone that he was still “fighting” for which he was grateful for the “interest and signs of affection”.

I see that I will never walk alone, I listen to you like in Anfield: You’ll never walk alone … Thank you from the heart and much encouragement in the confinement, said the communicator.

its trajectory It was preceded by the years for which he played for the Prestyon North End, Manchester City, Brighton, Liverpool, Queens Park Rangers and Osasuna who also became international and after his retirement became one of the communicators and commentators of relevance in the world of soccer, mainly on Canal Plus and Cadena Ser and ended up on Movistar.

Michael Robinson, his friends will remember him as a genius and a person full of life, he leaves with his Liverpool still at the top of continental football despite the fact that in his last story, against Atlético de Madrid, he was eliminated in the present Champions as well as his Osasuna in First and with another of his great passions, Cádiz, on his way to recover the highest category.

The commentator, Robinson, was born in Leicester on July 12, 1958, on December 17 he announced in an interview for the program “The window”, of the Cadena Ser that he suffered “a advanced melanoma with metastasis “, however he did not quit his job as presenter and commentator.

We can only thank you. For making so many people love this sport. For always telling us the joys and sorrows of football with a smile. For your unmistakable voice. Our most sincere condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace, Michael Robinson. pic.twitter.com/sMfFXObAZn – Real Betis Balompié (At Home) (@RealBetis)

April 28, 2020

The people closest to the figure that was Robinson they fired him with great regret, including his Osasuna of the soul:

His legacy will always remain with us. We send our warmest hug to your loved ones.

We mourn the loss of our beloved Michael Robinson, an English European champion who fell in love with our colors and we do not hesitate to reciprocate. In addition, he was an advisor to our club. We will never walk alone because we will never forget you, says Cádiz.

Another of the heartfelt condolences came from synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell who expressed her deep feelings for saying goodbye to “a great person, passionate about sports and a great accountant for good stories.”

As well as the clubs of Soccer, after Michael Robinson’s long relationship, like the Barcelona team showed their regret through a message and the Malaga team.

The departure of Robinson He has embraced the world of soccer and journalism in general, who today dismiss him as the great figure who went beyond the world of football.