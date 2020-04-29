Michael Robinson lost the fight against cancer. Following the death of Greens legend Robert Herbin on Monday evening, Irishman Michael Robinson followed his elder on Tuesday, who has been suffering from skin cancer since 2018.

Passed by Liverpool, the team with which he was European champion in 1984, Robinson also wore the colors of Manchester City and the Queens Park Rangers. The Leicester native then flew to Osasuna, Spain, where he became a consultant. He had become since the 1990s commentator of the matches on Canal + 1, derived from the French channel.

Player then consultant

Since the 2015-2016 season, the former Irish international has been the voice of La Liga and the Premier League in Movistar’s “Canal + Partizado” program. Robinson had become a highly regarded consultant in Spain. The former player’s family confirmed the news on Tuesday on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Michael. He leaves a great void, but also countless memories, filled with the same love that you showed him. We will be eternally grateful to you for having made this man so happy, he never walked alone. Thank you, “said the family on Twitter.

As a sign of its popularity, FC Barcelona also paid tribute to the deceased.