The former soccer player and communicator Michael Robinson, who revolutionized the way of analyzing football in Spain with the day after and live broadcasts in the 1990s, died on Tuesday at the age of 61 in Madrid, where he had been transferred in recent days from his home in Marbella.

Since he was diagnosed with melanoma in the fall of 2018, Michael Robinson wanted to apply his own therapy to combat: a sense of humor. Systematic and in generous doses. Thus he scared relentlessly for a year and a half, the bad omens. Therefore, when we spoke for the last time in full confinement and his joke had disappeared, I feared the worst: “I am sorry to be the bearer of bad news, they have not given me hope,” he said a few days before he died.

Even to prepare for the worst, he wanted to be elegant. In that he did not stop feeling genuinely English without giving up showing off Spanish. It had been decades since he had replaced bacon and eggs at home with coffee with churros at the bar. He had started the passport procedures in his country of residence for more than 30 years after Brexit. But his last game was at Anfield. And lost …

When Atlético de Madrid beat Liverpool at home on March 11 and eliminated him from this Champions League that we will see if it ends, Michael suffered an alarming sign of metastasis in the brain the next day. But even there he did not stop chatting: “Damn! Cholo Simeone wants to finish me off. I was afraid of it. We had been played by the most masochistic team in Europe, the one that knows best how to enjoy suffering, ”he said on the other end of the phone.

Then he took his leave and came to the confinement. It was decreed as if the football team itself had decided to respect its removal from the microphones. Because he largely represented his voice, and from now on, without Robinson, the sport remains if not silent, at least quite hoarse. Rightly so, because there has been no one to count him as him next to the great Carlos Martínez, and it will hardly exist.

Presentation ceremony of the Michael Robinson program on the Cadena Ser “Accent Robinson” in 2013. On video, I review some of the best moments of the ‘Robinson Report’ program. Luis Sevillano | Movistar

Nor did he turn on his talent for communication because he would have lived it in the field. There are millions of soccer players who comment as they can, without reaching that level, even in those who come closest to them. For starters, he was the sports commentator who paradoxically spoke Spanish best. He knew how to ration his judgments and avoided useless verbiage. He gave more than one wise advice in this regard: “They don’t give us the microphone so that we can speak, but so that we can speak.” In a world where commonplace prevails as a law, his Robinson accent precisely resided in fleeing that norm based on brilliant puns and a vocabulary so rich and accurate that it elevated him, at the time and almost unintentionally, to the magnitude of the hilarious and the poetic.

By nature and by wisdom. One of the keys, perhaps, was that Michael RobinsonAs much as the field and the goals, he looked at the stands. There he knew that there was an even greater spectacle than on the playing field, especially when what abounds are poor pestiños.

Its history can be summed up in two names. Two chapters, a couple of identities: Robbo and Robin … The first was the nickname with which he was known in English football, where he played for Liverpool and even went on to win a European Cup in 1984. They still stopped him like that for the around Anfield, Carlos Martínez remembers … “Hey, Robbo …!”. The second arrived in Spain. Beyond when he hung up his boots after playing with Osasuna between 1987 and 1989: two seasons that led to a bitter farewell and left him a torn knee.

He had a happy career as a center forward before one day he showed up as a dog without a master along with his wife, Chris, in the closed restaurant of his friend Martinchu, knocked on the door and said to him: “I just left football, Martinchu . Can we have dinner at your house? ” He worked mainly in England, where he played among others in Manchester City, Liverpool – his soul team – or the Queens Park Rangers. Also in the Irish team, where he agreed thanks to his maternal ancestry to play 24 games with the shirt. From his childhood he remembered the Gaelic songs that his mother taught him, the pampering of his grandmother. Also the battles of the Second World War of his father and those of the First of his grandfather, enlivening the days at the Bed & Breakfast that they ran in Blackpool, a coastal town in the northwest of England.

In 1987 he landed in Spain to play in Osasuna with the slight suspicion that a happy stage would begin there. That bright intuition lasted for the rest of his life. But it came as a miracle … When they told him that he had been booked for 25 million pesetas (150,000 euros), to move to Navarra, instead of looking for the city where he would reside for two years, he insisted on looking at the map where the Osasuna was. They picked him up in Bilbao. He did not forget that: it took him a couple of days to realize that he would live in Pamplona and a few months to learn Spanish from his wardrobe mates. Lesson number one: “Michael, go to the bar and ask us for five motherfuckers with milk.”

This is how life begins with another name: Robin. Also guiri, or English, as Alfredo Relaño called it. It was the sports journalist who changed his course somewhat. Robinson was already getting into the television business. First on Eurosport and then on TVE, where he was hired to comment on the 1990 World Cup in Italy. He wanted to continue playing at another level. However, it is what he did all his life, combining it with the obsessive level of perfectionism that his teacher Miss Baker instilled in him through a saying: “Good, better, best: never let it rest, until your good is better and your better is the best ”. He did not translate it but it could be something like: Well, better, the best. Don’t rest until the good is better and your best is the best. To counter that torture on his conscience, he used to carry a Peter Pan in his pocket. As it is.

When he commented on the World Cup in Italy, Relaño stayed with that guy who spoke in a stumbled but clear way. He was struck by a distinctive echo, an ironic grace, elegant and, when he played, something irreverent. Don Alfredo says that he stayed with him because he already observed his own style. So when Relaño was appointed head of sports for Canal +, he signed him.

Your role? Discuss matches with Martínez —something he did not stop doing from 1992 to the end— and while inventing a new way of counting football with the approval of Juan Cueto, director of the network. The latter should be taken as a good dessert. The cherry on the Monday after the weekend with a completely revolutionary program in sports: The day after. In him, that creative trio that Relaño formed with Robinson and the director like Víctor Santamaría, “his magician”, he said, started a path that still continues. But traced and followed by battalions for three decades without anyone achieving the freshness, the impudence and the challenge of the first stage. The original will always be the original. And Robinson tried to come up with that always.

Later, more tricks happened in the media in complicity with another of his creative bosses, Álex Martínez Roig. For example, Robinson Report: a true luxury for gourmet viewers where epic is combined with the human dimension of sport at all levels. Something that he has also explored on the radio with programs such as Acento Robinson, from the SER network. Contents that he has also been preparing with his son Liam – he had two with Chris, Liam and Aimee, as well as a granddaughter – and his inseparable companion, Diego Zarzosa, with whom he also shared another passion: rugby.

It will be difficult to turn up the volume on television when we watch a game from now on. Unless artificial intelligence achieves a clone that resembles it and we console ourselves with that illusion from time to time, it will be sad and frustrating. Far from the copies, what Robinson takes with him is the virtue to which so many aspire but remains only for a select few: the gift of true charism and the most powerful authenticity.