Michael Robinson has left us at 61 years old. The former Liverpool, Osasuna or Manchester City striker passed away after not being able to overcome a cancer that was diagnosed three years ago. The Brit acquired fame in Spain after becoming an iconic Canal + and Movistar commentator for almost three decades.

The news was confirmed by Michael Robinson’s own Twitter account. «With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael’s death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you », was the message spread.

International with Ireland in the 80s, Robinson announced on October 30, 2019 that he knew he had cancer for a year and that it was incurable according to the doctors. The commentator has since undergone a treatment of 14,000 euros to control a lump that arose in the armpit and that it grew day by day by his body. This led to a metastasis and a cerebral edema that could not be overcome.

When I found out, I thought it was a nightmare. They told me there is no cure, but it can be controlled », he asserted. «I have lived a year full of emotions, I have learned a lot from myself. At all times I have felt the support of all of you, “he admitted in a message on social networks.

Robinson was well liked among the football fans, despite the fact that sometimes he aroused certain controversies with his favorable comments to Barcelona. He didn’t stop working until the last breath. A great journalist, a great person and a leader in communication who made a career in Spain are leaving.

In addition to his television appearances, Robinson had a radio presence on Cadena Ser and was even the cover of various video games such as PC Fútbol. Journalism loses a great communicator and a very dear person. Rest in peace.