Depression has been Michael Phelps’ worst enemy ever. The fastest man on water has had to deal with the disease even at his best in his career and has now been exacerbated during the Covid-19 quarantine.

Almost two years after retiring – he did it after Rio 2016 – in January 2018, he confessed to the world that despite all his successes he suffered a deep depression that had left him on the brink of suicide. He assured in several interviews that this dark stage had been overcome, however he said this week that this was a lie.

Phelps is going through a bad emotional moment due to the coronavirus quarantine, according to a letter he wrote for the ESPN site. The closure and the lack of available swimming facilities has prevented him from releasing all his emotions, affecting his mood.

“The thing is, people living with mental health problems know it, it never goes away,” said Phelps. You have good and bad days. But there is never a finish line. I did so many interviews after Rio where the story was the same: “Michael Phelps talked about depression, entered a treatment program, won gold at his last Olympics and is better now.” I wish it was the truth. I wish it were that easy. But honestly, and I mean that in the best possible way, that’s just ignorant. Someone who doesn’t understand what people with anxiety or depression or post-traumatic stress disorder deal with has no idea. ”

The former swimmer gave thanks for not having financial problems and being surrounded by his family, but honest with his situation. “I will never be cured. This will never go away. It’s something I’ve had to accept it, learn to deal with, and make it a priority in my life. And yes, it is much easier said than done. “

The demons that tormented him returned with the pandemic. “It drives me crazy. I am used to traveling, competing, meeting people. This is just insanity. My emotions are everywhere. I am always on the edge. I am always on the defensive. I am shot so easily. ”

“There are times when I feel absolutely useless, where I completely shut down but have this bubbly anger that is through the roof. If I’m honest, more than once I screamed out loud: ‘I wish it wasn’t me!’ Sometimes there is an overwhelming feeling that I can’t take it anymore. I don’t want to be me anymore, ”said the 34-year-old swimmer.