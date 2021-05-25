Michael Page surprises and admits interest in wanting to sign with UFC in the future

Michael Page | Image: Evening Standard

One of the biggest names in Bellator MMA surprised by confirming his dream of signing with UFC. Candidate for a fight for the welterweight belt, in the organization of Scott coker. Michael Page admitted that he could join as part of the Octagon’s talents.

In an interview with “Belive You Me”, English spoke of the subject.

“Yes, 100%. To be honest, the reason that got me started in MMA is to go to the UFC. I like Bellator, I like where I am now, but I really think I have to go to the UFC one day. “explained Page.

Considered a strong name in your current organization, Michael He has been standing out in recent years for his fighting style. Provocative and technical, the welterweight has an outstanding step in Bellator MMA, with a record of 15-1.

The only defeat of Page in the MMA it was in 2019, when he was knocked out by the reigning welterweight champion Douglas lima. Interestingly, the Englishman may, shortly, have his rematch on the belt, as he is on a five-win streak, and is currently in third place in the ranking.

With 34 years old, Michael debuted in the MMA since 2012. His current record is 19-1, with 12 wins for KO / TKO and 3 by way of completion.