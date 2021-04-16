Michael Page returns to the hexagon at Bellator 258

Englishman Michael Page already has his next fight defined. The welterweight will face Derek Anderson at Bellator 258.

The fight was announced by the organization on Thursday afternoon.

Page, he will seek to extend his winning streak. After losing his undefeated front Douglas lima on Bellator 221. Venom he won his next four fights. In his last fight, he beat Ross Houston by unanimous decision in Bellator 248.

Anderson, he’s on a three-win streak. The American, unlike his rival, stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 6 victories per KO / TKO and 6 for completion. Derek comes from knocking out Killys Mota on Bellator 251. Now, you will have a chance to win the biggest victory of your career.

Bellator 258 It will be held on May 7 in a place to be defined.