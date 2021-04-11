Michael McElhatton has not seen the last season of Game of Thrones due to the bad criticism it received – Tomatazos

It is undeniable that Game of Thrones – 98% has set an important guideline in the world of television series, by becoming the most popular fantasy program since 2011 and even the most expensive in terms of its production, a whole world of fans was generated around it, They would end up disappointed and upset with the closing of the story in season 8. Although the series had a long road full of surprises, its end is still something insurmountable for many.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Some attach the obvious flaws to David Benioff and DB Weiss, who were responsible for bringing George RR Martin’s books, A Song of Ice and Fire, to the television screen. Originally the literary saga has five published books and another two that are still in development, so it is possible that much of the last seasons of the series have not been as faithful to what Martin created, although there are those who say that neither there was even a focus on the narrative.

One of the stars of the series, Michael McElhatton, who played Roose Bolton until season five, said during an interview with Express that he preferred not to see the series after the large number of bad reviews among viewers and journalists, which has made you feel disappointed. However, he has promised to see her at some point to generate his own judgment.

Keep reading: Game of Thrones: new trailer for the final season revives fan hatred

I didn’t see her, you know, I haven’t seen the final season. I always saw them [las temporadas] a little later, he absolutely loved them, but was not eager to see [los episodios finales]. And I guess I’ll see them one day, but it got such a negative review, didn’t it? I mean, I was really disappointed. And it’s a shame. But I will see it some day. […] I have not, I have only seen until the end of the seventh season.

The actor also thought that the series was the victim of its own success, wondering “how could something be so great and original for eight seasons?” In his words, in the end something had to go wrong when wanting to close with something so epic forgetting the most important thing is the story itself and the place of its characters. McElhatton also commented that it would have been better if it ended in season seven.

Continue with: HBO announces 3 new Game of Thrones spin-off series

Surely the fact that the author’s original material ran out after season seven became all too apparent on screen. But despite all this, it is certain that the series will be remembered for a long time; In addition, new plans have already begun to emerge for the series’ spin-offs, where they should undoubtedly show greater attention to the writers and what they want to tell while respecting the medieval essence of the story, although it is known that some will take place for many years before what happened in game of Thrones.

Finally, in the last days the tenth anniversary of the series that was broadcast for the first time in 2011 was celebrated, so HBO organized a whole celebration around this world with marathons, exclusive content and an interesting amount of exclusive merchandise that involved from collectible toys to special edition jewelry.