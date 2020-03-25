The UFC has been losing many fights to Bellator, who was once the 26-year-old Michael “Mayday” McDonald, who had been with the Ultimate organization since 2011, where he made nine fights, with six wins and three losses.

A Bellator organization in the category I tied 61 kg. it currently has great names like; or Brazilian and current champion Dudu Dantas, or challenging Leandro Higo, Marcos Galvão, Darrion Caldwell and Joe Warren and agora Michael “Mayday” McDonald.

Michael “Mayday” McDonald is an experienced lutador cheating to compete até or belt of the UFC, he obtained an incredible sequence of four victories that he will guarantee the opportunity of belt in his category against Renan Barão, porém ended up losing not fourth round, depois dessa defeat o lutador was injured several times and atuou more than four times later, beating duas and losing duas, na luta mais reciente McDonald foi nocauteado by John Lineker, in July 2016.

Recently, the wrestlers Ryan Bader and Lorenz Larkins also came from the North American organization Ultimate, from Dana White and assigned a contract as a franchise chaired by Scott Coker.

See below or full poster of Michael “Mayday” McDonald’s not MMA Profissional:

Poster

Round

Tempo

Defeat

17-4

John Lineker

Knockout (socos)

UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs. Lineker

07/13/2016

one

2:43

Sioux Falls, Dakota do Sul

Vitória

17-3

Masanori Kanehara

End (kill leão)

UFC 195: Lawler vs. Condit

01/02/2016

two

2:09

The Vegas, Nevada

Performance da Noite.

Defeat

16-3

Urijah Faber

Finalization (guilhotina)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Benavidez II

12/14/2013

two

3:22

Sacramento, California

Vitória

16-2

Brad Pickett

Finalization (triangle)

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen

08/17/2013

two

3:43

Boston, Massachusetts

Luta da Noite. Completion of Noite

Defeat

15-2

Renan Barão

End (katagatame)

UFC on Fuel TV: Barão vs. McDonald

02/16/2013

4

3:57

London

Interim Belt Hair two Gallic Pesos.

Vitória

15-1

Miguel Torres

Knockout (socos)

UFC 145: Jones vs. Evans

04/21/2012

one

3:18

Atlanta Georgia

Vitória

14-1

Alex Soto

Knockout (socos)

UFC 139: Shogun vs. Henderson

11/19/2011

one

0:56

San Jose, California

Knockout gives Noite

Vitória

13-1

Chris Cariaso

Decision (divided)

UFC 130: Rampage vs. Hamill

05/28/2011

3

5 o’clock

The Vegas, Nevada

Vitória

12-1

Edwin Figueroa

Decisão (unânime)

UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs. Davis

03/26/2011

3

5 o’clock

Seattle, Washington

Luta da Noite

Vitória

11-1

Clint Godfrey

End (chave de braço)

WEC 52: Faber vs. Mizugaki

11/11/2010

one

2:42

The Vegas, Nevada

Vitória

10-1

Cole Escovedo

Knockout (socos)

Tachi Palace Fights 5: Stars and Strikes

07/09/2010

two

1:12

Lemoore, California

Venceu or Title Peso Galo do TPF

Vitória

9-1

Manny Tapia

Technical Knockout (socos)

Tachi Palace Fights 3: Champions Collide

02/04/2010

one

4:31

Lemoore, California

Vitória

8-1

Carlos Garces

Technical Knockout (socos)

Tachi Palace Fights 1

10/08/2009

one

2:01

Lemoore, California

Defeat

7-1

Cole Escovedo

Technical Knockout (socos)

PFC 13: Validation

05/08/2009

two

2:25

Lemoore, California

Vitória

7-0

Jason Georgianna

Technical Knockout (socos)

PFC 12: High Stakes

01/22/2009

one

2:38

Lemoore, California

Vitória

6-0

Randy rodoni

Knockout (soco)

Gladiator Challenge 86: Day of the Dead

11/02/2008

one

0:47

Porterville, California

Vitória

5-0

Fernando Arreola

Completion

Gladiator Challenge 84: Bad Blood

09/07/2008

one

3:49

Porterville, California

Vitória

4-0

Javier Vargas

Technical Knockout (socos)

Gladiator Challenge 81: Lights Out

07/27/2008

one

1:38

Porterville, California

Vitória

3-0

Steve Frano

Technical Knockout (socos)

Gladiator Challenge 78: No Limits

05/18/2008

one

1:17

Porterville, California

Vitória

2-0

Dominic Pena

Finalization (triangle of arm)

Gladiator Challenge 76: Alpha Dog Challenge

03/17/2008

one

1:12

Porterville, California

Vitória

1-0

Joe Corona

Finalization (triangle)

Gladiator Challenge 71: Lock-N-Load

11/11/2007

one

1:17

Porterville, California