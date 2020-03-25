The UFC has been losing many fights to Bellator, who was once the 26-year-old Michael “Mayday” McDonald, who had been with the Ultimate organization since 2011, where he made nine fights, with six wins and three losses.
A Bellator organization in the category I tied 61 kg. it currently has great names like; or Brazilian and current champion Dudu Dantas, or challenging Leandro Higo, Marcos Galvão, Darrion Caldwell and Joe Warren and agora Michael “Mayday” McDonald.
Michael “Mayday” McDonald is an experienced lutador cheating to compete até or belt of the UFC, he obtained an incredible sequence of four victories that he will guarantee the opportunity of belt in his category against Renan Barão, porém ended up losing not fourth round, depois dessa defeat o lutador was injured several times and atuou more than four times later, beating duas and losing duas, na luta mais reciente McDonald foi nocauteado by John Lineker, in July 2016.
Recently, the wrestlers Ryan Bader and Lorenz Larkins also came from the North American organization Ultimate, from Dana White and assigned a contract as a franchise chaired by Scott Coker.
See below or full poster of Michael “Mayday” McDonald’s not MMA Profissional:
Beef.
Poster
Round
Tempo
Defeat
17-4
John Lineker
Knockout (socos)
UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs. Lineker
07/13/2016
one
2:43
Sioux Falls, Dakota do Sul
Vitória
17-3
Masanori Kanehara
End (kill leão)
UFC 195: Lawler vs. Condit
01/02/2016
two
2:09
The Vegas, Nevada
Performance da Noite.
Defeat
16-3
Urijah Faber
Finalization (guilhotina)
UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Benavidez II
12/14/2013
two
3:22
Sacramento, California
Vitória
16-2
Brad Pickett
Finalization (triangle)
UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen
08/17/2013
two
3:43
Boston, Massachusetts
Luta da Noite. Completion of Noite
Defeat
15-2
Renan Barão
End (katagatame)
UFC on Fuel TV: Barão vs. McDonald
02/16/2013
4
3:57
London
Interim Belt Hair two Gallic Pesos.
Vitória
15-1
Miguel Torres
Knockout (socos)
UFC 145: Jones vs. Evans
04/21/2012
one
3:18
Atlanta Georgia
Vitória
14-1
Alex Soto
Knockout (socos)
UFC 139: Shogun vs. Henderson
11/19/2011
one
0:56
San Jose, California
Knockout gives Noite
Vitória
13-1
Chris Cariaso
Decision (divided)
UFC 130: Rampage vs. Hamill
05/28/2011
3
5 o’clock
The Vegas, Nevada
Vitória
12-1
Edwin Figueroa
Decisão (unânime)
UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs. Davis
03/26/2011
3
5 o’clock
Seattle, Washington
Luta da Noite
Vitória
11-1
Clint Godfrey
End (chave de braço)
WEC 52: Faber vs. Mizugaki
11/11/2010
one
2:42
The Vegas, Nevada
Vitória
10-1
Cole Escovedo
Knockout (socos)
Tachi Palace Fights 5: Stars and Strikes
07/09/2010
two
1:12
Lemoore, California
Venceu or Title Peso Galo do TPF
Vitória
9-1
Manny Tapia
Technical Knockout (socos)
Tachi Palace Fights 3: Champions Collide
02/04/2010
one
4:31
Lemoore, California
Vitória
8-1
Carlos Garces
Technical Knockout (socos)
Tachi Palace Fights 1
10/08/2009
one
2:01
Lemoore, California
Defeat
7-1
Cole Escovedo
Technical Knockout (socos)
PFC 13: Validation
05/08/2009
two
2:25
Lemoore, California
Vitória
7-0
Jason Georgianna
Technical Knockout (socos)
PFC 12: High Stakes
01/22/2009
one
2:38
Lemoore, California
Vitória
6-0
Randy rodoni
Knockout (soco)
Gladiator Challenge 86: Day of the Dead
11/02/2008
one
0:47
Porterville, California
Vitória
5-0
Fernando Arreola
Completion
Gladiator Challenge 84: Bad Blood
09/07/2008
one
3:49
Porterville, California
Vitória
4-0
Javier Vargas
Technical Knockout (socos)
Gladiator Challenge 81: Lights Out
07/27/2008
one
1:38
Porterville, California
Vitória
3-0
Steve Frano
Technical Knockout (socos)
Gladiator Challenge 78: No Limits
05/18/2008
one
1:17
Porterville, California
Vitória
2-0
Dominic Pena
Finalization (triangle of arm)
Gladiator Challenge 76: Alpha Dog Challenge
03/17/2008
one
1:12
Porterville, California
Vitória
1-0
Joe Corona
Finalization (triangle)
Gladiator Challenge 71: Lock-N-Load
11/11/2007
one
1:17
Porterville, California