As Deadline reports, actor Hugh Jackman (‘Logan’) and director Michael Mann (‘Public Enemies’) do not give up trying to tell the story of ‘Ferrari’, a tape to be based on the life of the founder of the brand, Enzo Ferrari. The film will be set in the summer of 1957, a truly vital time in the life of iconic cars.

At a time when the company founded by Enzo Ferrari and his wife Laura was bankrupt, this tempestuous marriage had suffered the death of their son Dino, and their other 12-year-old son Piero, the product of a wartime romance, struggled to find his place in the world.

In a final breath of glory, Ferrari took a chance on the 1957 Italian Mille Miglia (Thousand Miles). Supposedly the movie built her story around the race, during which Laura uncovered important secrets from her husband and in which the drivers were pushed beyond the limit.

Mann, who we remember was the executive producer of ‘Le Mans’ 66′ (which had Remo Girone playing Enzo Ferrari), has been interested in this project for more than 25 years than having a script from the late Troy Kennedy Martin who has rewritten the director himself.

It should also be noted that Mann, who is a friend of the Ferrari family, plans to build an entire fleet of replica racing cars for the film. He and Jackman have apparently already started reading some of the movie’s most powerful scenes.

The film, whose filming is scheduled for the spring of 2021, will be presented by STX and Amazon to potential buyers in the virtual Cannes market that has started this week.