Michael Malone’s tremendous crack on his players: “It was embarrassing”

Michael Malone He appeared at a press conference visibly upset with the performance of his team, Denver nuggets, in the second game of the series against Phoenix suns of the NBA 2021 playoffs, as reflected in his words on ESPN. “Tonight we give up competing and that’s the last thing a coach wants to see on his team. These two games have been tremendously disappointing and I don’t know if I can find five players capable of going out there and leaving their skin. We played without a purpose. Without urgency, we allowed failures in attack to condition our defense. It was a shameful performance, they played without energy without passion, “said the coach.