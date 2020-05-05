Michael Lesslie to be in charge of developing the new television adventure of ‘Battlestar Galactica’, according to Deadline. The writer and showrunner of ‘La chica del tambor’ will also be the writer and showrunner of this new version that at least in the United States will be distributed by Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal.

The future series will be produced – again – by Universal Content Productions (UCP), this time together with one of their regular accomplices, Esmail Corp., the company of a Sam Esmail (‘Mr. Robot’, ‘Homecoming’) who in turn, acting as executive producer with his partner, Chad Hamilton.

‘Battlestar Galactica’, also known in Spain as ‘Galctica, combat star’, is a multiplatform franchise created in 1978 by Glen A. Larson that over the years has generated a multitude of derivatives, such as television series, telefilms, novels or video games, among others.

The franchise began in the late 70s with what was at the time the “highest budget television series in history”, which had a total of two seasons broadcast by ABC in 1978 and 1980, respectively.

Ronald D. Moore was commissioned to develop a new version in 2003 that began, as a pilot episode, with a miniseries of two 90-minute episodes each followed by a four-season television series (with a total of 75 episodes), twenty-seven webisodes and two films for television, as well as a prequel entitled ‘Caprica’ that it had – to his regret – a unique season of 19 episodes.

Finally, already put, mention that the miniseries and the television series of this second version, initially developed for broadcast on Syfy, have been available on Amazon Prime Video since this past May 1.