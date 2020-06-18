Disney continues to bet heavily on Hulu. While the commerce giant maintains Disney + as a service for all audiences, high-profile titles keep adding to its sister platform. As The Hollywood Reporter reports, one of Hulu’s upcoming projects, ‘Dopesick’, will star Michael Keaton, who returns to the small screen more than a decade after her last regular role.

Michael Keaton in « Spotlight »

The Oscar-nominated actor for his work on « Birdman » will be the main claim of this eight-episode miniseries, which adapts Beth Macy’s eponymous novel published in 2018. In the television version, Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a doctor who is entangled in the dangerous plans of an opulent pharmacist in the midst of the opioid crisis in the United States.

The writing team is led by Danny Strong, who collaborates again with Fox 21 TV Studios after serving as co-creator of ‘Empire’. For his part, Barry Levinson, responsible for « Rain Man », will be the director of the miniseries. They are joined by Warren Littlefield, executive producer of ‘Fargo’ or ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, who will oversee the fiction.

Surrounded by stars

In recent months, Hulu has brought together stars like Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Elle Fanning or Mahershala Ali with the premieres of ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, ‘Mrs. America ‘,’ The Great ‘and the return of’ Ramy ‘. Looking to the future, two of the highest profile fictions are ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, in which Nicole Kidman returns to work with the author of ‘Big Little Lies’, and ‘The Devil in the White City’, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.