Michael Keaton to return as Batman in the Flash movie

After many rumors, they have already made official the great return of actor Michael Keaton as Batman in the movie The Flash (2022).

Michael Keaton played Bruce Wayne / Batman in the movies of Tim Burton that were released in 1989 and 1992, will now repeat because they will use the “multiverse” in the film The Flash and we will see different versions of the Dark Knight, since supposedly it will also be Ben affleck and have come to negotiate with Christian bale, although it is currently rolling Thor: Love and Thunder and it seems they have discarded it.

Even if Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spotlight) was evasive when asked about his return from Batman last month, now his talent agency, ICM Partners, has made his participation in the film official The Flash from Andy Muschietti.

What will the movie be about?

Supposedly The Flash will start with Barry Allen trying to get his father out of jail by legal means, as he fails to do so, he decides to use his speed to travel through time and try to avoid the murder of his mother. This will cause the present to be altered and that is why we will see different versions of Batman and other disastrous consequences for the DC Universe.

The Flash is starring Ezra Miller as the fastest superhero in Dc comics, in addition to the cast also stand out Kiersey clemons as Iris West, Sasha street as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Maribel verdu as Nora Allen and Ron Livingston like Henry Allen. You also have to add to Saoirse-Monica Jackson Y Rudy mancuso in papers that have not yet been revealed. Without forgetting that Ben affleck will be the Bruce Wayne / Batman of the year 2016.

Andy Muschietti (It, Mom) will be the director with a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Prey). Filming has started in the UK and hopefully they will give us more details on the plot soon.

The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.