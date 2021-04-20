Michael Keaton returns as Batman in ‘the Flash’

The actor will be in the film ‘The Flash’ The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 4, 2022

It has been the medium The Wrap who has reported that Michael Keaton, will reprise his role as Batman in ‘The Flash’, the film he is preparing Andy Muschietti, starring Ezra Miller. The film began filming in London today, as revealed in an Instagram post by Muschietti that revealed the official logo and the start of the film.

Last month, Keaton spoke to Deadline and set fans on fire by revealing that he may not appear on ‘The Flash’ due to personal COVID-19 concerns and a busy schedule, saying:

“To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this? It’s the Covid,” Keaton said at the time. “I am more concerned. I am more aware of the situation of the pandemic in the United Kingdom than of anything else. That will determine everything, and that is why I am living outside the city, away from everyone, because the Covid has really worried me. So that is what It’s the first thing I have in every project. I look at it and think, Is this thing going to literally kill me? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk. “

Now it looks like the actor is ready to officially get involved in the movie. Keaton first appeared as the mythical superhero in the movie Tim Burton 1989, which changed the way superhero movies were viewed from then on and garnered box office and critical success to make way for the many superhero movies to come later. The actor followed up the film in 1992 with the Burton-directed sequel, ‘Batman Returns,’ but chose to leave the role in the third film after Burton’s departure which brought him to Joel schumacher.

In regards to the tape of ‘The Flash’ Benjamin Wallfisch, the composer who has worked with Muschietti on the ‘It’ films, will be in charge of the score for the new film. Wallfisch has previously composed the soundtrack for ‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘Mortal Kombat’.

When it comes to The Flash, we know that Muschietti’s movie is based on the 2011 comic book crossover event, Flashpoint. In it, Barry Allen will go back in time to avoid the death of his mother at the hands of Reverse-Flash. In doing so, Barry unknowingly creates an alternate universe, which is now protected by Keaton’s version of Batman from 30 years ago.

‘The Flash’ is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022.

