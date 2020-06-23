Michael Keaton will be Batman again … if the negotiations just started with Warner Bros. come to fruition, according to The Wrap, and then confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to both media, in case of signing the actor would play the character who already played under Tim Burton in two films, ‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Returns’, in the film still without an official title. The Flash whose cast will be headed by the Ezra Miller that we already saw in ‘Justice League’ (and we will see again in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ …).

Andy Muschietti (‘It’, ‘It Chapter 2’) will be the director of this new blockbuster based on a DC Comics character that will be released on June 3, 2022, at least in the United States.

Christina Hodson (‘Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn’s Fantastic Emancipation)’) is the author of the latest script version of this film whose filming, if all goes well, is slated to begin in the spring of 2021.

As it has been speculating in recent years, the film will introduce the « DC Multiverse » in the cinema after The CW has made good use of it in its « Arrowverse ». It is a « cosmic construction of reality » that describes multiple versions of the universe that exist in the same space, separated from each other by their vibrational resonances.

What both media assure is that despite the possible presence of Michael Keaton in the film for now, the future of the character in the cinema of the character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger continues to go through Robert Pattinson and ‘The Batman‘, a film written and directed by Matt Reeves that is expected to be the beginning of a trilogy, in principle, independent regarding the events that may occur in’The Flash‘.

Lastly, it should be mentioned that according to THR, the idea is, or could it be that Michael Keaton appears in more than one film from the DC Cinematic Universe (or DCEU). According to said medium, another of the films in which the actor could appear would be the new one of ‘Supergirl’, currently in development, being that the idea of ​​Warner Bros., apparently, is that it assumed a role in the DCEU similar to that of Samuel L. Jackson in the Cinematic Universe of Marvel Studios (or MCU).

P.S. Can you imagine Warner Bros. being able to get Jack Nicholson back as the Joker …?