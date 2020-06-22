Michael Keaton could be Batman in The Flash | .

Michael Keaton is in initial talks to reprise Batman alongside Ezra Miller in Warner Bros. ‘The Flash.

Keaton first played the batman in Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989, and again collaborated with Burton in Batman Returns 1992. He left the role during the development of the third film, Batman Eternally, in which Val Kilmer replaced him and the direction was taken by Joel Schumacher.

Andy Muschietti is on board to direct The Flash, which is slated for release on June 3, 2022. It is unclear how important Keaton’s role would be in this film that has not yet entered production.

Although the news of his participation in the production was reported by the American news portal The Wrap, this same site also clarifies that, because the deal with Keaton It is in the first stage, it is unknown if its appearance will be something certain.

The film will introduce audiences to the idea of ​​the multiverse (a changing number of alternate universes coexisting in a broader reality), one of the central concepts underpinning DC Comics.

The versatile Keaton has been active in recent years and earned his first Oscar nomination in 2015 at Best Actor, for his performance on Birdman.

Starred On the front page, winner of the Oscar for Best Film in 2015; He played Ray Kroc in Hunger for Power (2016) and Vuitre in Spiderman: Homecoming (2017), and will be seen as Ramsey Clark in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Keaton’s true name is Michael John DouglasHe is currently 68 years old and was born in Pennsylvania, United States on September 5, 1951. He has been active in his career from 1968 to date.

