Michael Jordan It is more current than ever and the world of basketball turns into an exercise in nostalgia as a result of the documentary “The Last Dance”, with which the feat of those Chicago Bulls has taken a new life. Many conclusions can be drawn and all the people who lived those times in the first person take pains to comment on what has been seen and open new debates. One of them is David falk, Jordan’s agent in those times that always lacked moderation in his statements, virtue or defect, that time has not tempered. In a statement collected by SportsYahoo, Falk addressed several matters of rabid news with great frankness.

– Impact Jordan would have on the current NBA. “In these times where he almost does not defend himself and the players do nothing but throw triples, Michael would impose his style and be even more unstoppable. I think he would make 75% of his throws from the paint and would average between 50 and 60 points. It would be absolutely unstoppable in a one on one, “he says. It must be remembered that only Wilt Chamberlain finished a season averaging over 50 pointsWhile Michael’s best record was 31.5 points.

– Is Lebron James better than Michael Jordan? “Now that I watch the documentary, I find it ridiculous that someone can even think about it, that there has been a better player than Michael. If you are not blind, it is absolutely impossible to think that. Jordan is in another dimension. Who really believes that Lebron it’s better, I should go to the eye doctor, “says a man who had a special message for one of Michael’s teammates in those Bulls.

– Criticism of Scottie Pippen. “Obviously he is very jealous of Michael. Only then can he explain that he says outrageous that Lebron James is better than Jordan, although I find it shameful that he even says it after all he shared with Michael. His big problem is that He was not a good competitor. He stopped playing games due to migraines, do you think Jordan would have stopped playing for something like that? Not even with an amputated leg would he have been deleted from a game, “said a David falk that does not leave anyone indifferent with his reflections.

