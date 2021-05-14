Michael Jordan will appear on ‘Space Jam: New Legends’, but “not in the way you expect”

Who would have thought that the premiere of a Looney Tunes movie could lead to so much controversy? We have a character who has gone away to promote the culture of rape, fans who do not understand why a cartoon rabbit is not sexualized, and now the complete portrait of the eternal LeBron-Jordan rivalry.

With the last name of the tape (‘New Legends’) and the new protagonist, it was believed that the next installment of ‘Space Jam’ was going to try to uncheck as much as possible from the first one. This was argued by his own protagonist, who assured that ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ it will not be a continuation of the first. However, we know that there will be several nods to elements to the original.

New surprises

Don Cheadle commented in an interview for Acess Hollywood that, indeed, “Michael Jordan is in the movie, but not in the way you’d expect“. Cheadle will be the antagonist in this new installment in the form of artificial intelligence and maybe that’s where the shots of Jordan’s” cameo “are going.

“I don’t even know how much I can talk or what you know. I just thought it was going to be a great family story with LeBron and an interesting character to play in front of him,” Cheadle said. Other actors to expect in the cast include Sonequa Martin-Green, Dom James, and various NBA and WNBA stars such as the “Goon Squad”. These will be Nneka Ogwumike, who will play Arachnneka; Anthony Davis, who will be The Brow; Klay Thompson, playing Wet-Fire; Diana Taurasi as White Mamba; and finally Damian Lillard in the role of Chronos.

The film will be about how world star LeBron James and his son Dom get trapped on Warner’s server, from which they will have to escape with the help of the Looney Tunes. They must therefore fight a duel with him. “Goon Squad”, an enhanced roster of professional basketball stars.

After 25 years since the premiere of the first installment, ‘Space Jam’ returns to theaters on July 16. In the United States, it will also be available on the HBO Max platform.