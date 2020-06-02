Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has commented on a hypothetical cohabitation with Michael Jordan and said he could have “worked perfectly” playing on the same team with the former Bulls player, whom he considered “the black Jesus Christ” when giving his first steps as a professional.

05/19/2020 at 12:35

CEST

“The way I play basketball, putting the team first, I feel my best assets would have worked perfectly with Mike. He was a killer and we could have combined his scoring and my ability to pass and read the game,” he said. James in a video published on the YouTube channel of ‘Uninterrupted’ collected by ESPN.

The forward recalled how his first encounter with Jordan was in 2011, when he was still a 16-year-old promise and his idol was preparing for his last return to the courts in the Washington Wizards jersey. “For me it was like the black Jesus Christ,” he recalled of that experience on a campus in Chicago.

Two years later, James had the opportunity to play on the same team as Jordan on another campus. “When training ended, we stayed to play the boys he invited. I was on the same team as him and we didn’t miss a single game,” he recalled. .

Also, ‘King’ referred to ‘Air’ as his “angel, inspiration and superhero”. “I love the greats and I would have loved to play with all of them during their careers because I am a basketball historian, but I would also die for having competed against them,” he acknowledged.

On the other hand, James revealed that he began “training to be a football player” during the last NBA lockout in 2011 and even went so far as to discuss that possibility with the Dallas Mavericks, one of the NFL teams.

“My coach and I really started training so I could play football in October. A lot of thoughts came to mind. I didn’t get a chance to finish my high school career playing a senior year. I have dreams all the time. about playing football, “he revealed.

