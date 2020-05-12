Michael Jordan He was a multifaceted man even in his sports life, as we have seen in ‘The Last Dance‘, Well, after a short retreat in 1993, He decided to fulfill his dream of playing in the big leagues but in baseball he did not succeed as expected, because everyone wanted it to be the Superstar which was in the NBA but in the ‘Diamond’; That did not happen, they attacked him with everything, he even suffered treason and they described him as a “failure.”

After getting three consecutive titles within the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan decided to get out of the routine and announced his ‘retirement’… it wouldn’t last long. Took the step to be baseball player since his father, James Jordan, always dreamed of seeing him play in the big leagues.

Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of the Chicago Bulls, back then he also commanded the White Sox, so he decided to ‘hire’ Michael Jordan to play in the ‘Diamond’, paying your annual contract $ 3 million and making him the star of the team … if only in name.

Michael Jordan He went through a very tired process of adaptation and that is that the way of training was not at all the same as what he did with the Chicago Bulls, so although he was a great baseball fan, playing it was not the same.

He began his stage with the White Sox where he rarely saw he had a cente decent ’game. He was not hitting hits, he had a turn at bat, fans hoped it would lead them to a big league title and since he could not do it, attacks came from the press.

That if he had made a mistake playing baseball, that it was over, that it was not the Superstar that everyone believed and others, were the comments that Michael Jordan received but without a doubt the lowest blow and that hurt the most was the cover of Sports Illustrated, because that attack MJ himself considered as an treason.

Jordan and other characters came out to show their faces asking for some time, because change of sport was not easy although people only wanted one thing: results

LMichael Jordan’s competitiveness led him to train day and night so they would stop calling him a failure. He began to bat much better, he became more and more recurring to the bat, his power increased and he had a .202 batting average, a figure that young people did not reach and that one or another professional wanted to obtain.

Michael Jordan did not go as a legend of the White Sox, perhaps he hardly became an idol but his stage was “good” although short. With a little more consistency he could be one of the best but life put him back in the Chicago Bulls to have a new stage. It was there that in a press release he announced his return: “I’m Back”, story that we will tell another time.