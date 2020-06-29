The Last Dance has done a lot of damage to reality. It has left the image that Michael Jordan he was above good and evil and he was capable of achieving everything. However, he did not manage to earn as much money in his career as a basketball player. At least, not as much as other players who wouldn’t believe they’ve won more than him.

Among them, his faithful squire Scottie Pippen, who despite only playing 3 more years than him in the league, made a lot more money thanks to his big deals with the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers once he left the Bulls.

– Michael Jordan (93.28 million)

And it is that, Michael Jordan earned throughout his career 86.7 million dollars (the majority, more than 60, in his last two campaigns in Chicago Bulls, 96/97 and 97/98, when he signed the two most contracts high in history in relation to salary limit and salary).

MJ salaries since 1990:

1990/91 – Chicago Bulls – $ 2.5 million

1991/92 – Chicago Bulls – $ 3.2 million

1992/93 – Chicago Bulls – $ 4 million

1993/94 – Chicago Bulls – $ 4 million

1994/95 – Chicago Bulls – $ 3.8 million

1995/96 – Chicago Bulls – $ 3.8 million

1996/97 – Chicago Bulls – $ 30.1 million

1997/98 – Chicago Bulls – $ 33.1 million

2001/02 – Washington Wizards – $ 1 million

2002/03 – Washington Wizards – $ 1 million

– Scottie Pippen (107.8 million)

Pippen’s teammate at the Bulls earned more than $ 75 million over four seasons in Portland and one in Houston. In his 10 years in Chicago, he did not reach 35. In the end, the sum comes out considerably higher than Michael’s. While MJ earned a pound for each of his Wizards seasons, Scottie was living his two best years at the salary level (18 and 19 million in the 2001/02 and 2002/03 seasons at the Blazers).

Pippen salaries since 1990:

1990/91 to 1997/98 – Chicago Bulls – 22 million in 8 seasons

1998/99 – Houston Rockets – $ 11 million

1999/00 – Portland Trail Blazers – $ 14.7 million

2000/01 – Portland Trail Blazers – $ 13.7 million

2001/02 – Portland Trail Blazers – $ 18 million

2002/03 – Portland Trail Blazers – $ 19.7 million

2003/04 – Chicago Bulls – $ 4.9 million

2004/05 – Chicago Bulls – $ 5.4 million