Michael Jordan to introduce Kobe Bryant in Hall of Fame induction

Michael Jordan will present to Kobe bryant at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the class of 2020 on May 15.

The induction ceremony for the class of 2020 was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Kobe bryant, the companions of the NBA, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame, among others.

Kobe had previously said that he wanted MJ or Phil Jackson to be his Hall of Fame host, and the legend of the Lakers will fulfill your wish. It will be an especially emotional day given that Bryant will not be there due to his tragic death in January 2020.

Michael Jordan he also delivered a speech at Kobe’s public memorial at the Staples Center after his death. The GOAT couldn’t hold back tears as she remembered the man who followed in his footsteps as a basketball player. Kobe modeled much of his game after Jordan, and the two shared a diabolical desire to win at all costs. Mamba Mentality can be traced directly to Michael Jordan.