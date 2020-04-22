On Monday “The Last Dance”, a documentary that focuses on Michael Jordan and the building of the 1998 Chicago Bulls team, when the world’s most famous basketball player played his final season with the team he turned into a dynasty.

But in addition to showing us an unseen part of Jordan, the series of 10 chapters will give a wink because between three and four million dollars will be donated.

Michael Jordan is a participant through his production company The Jump and the profits he would get for “The Last Dance” are what he would be distributing to various causes that have not yet been specified.

The series intertwines two timelines, the first being Jordan’s tenure with the Chicago Bulls after being drafted in 1984. The second is a deep dive in the 1997-98 season, which represented the team’s sixth title in eight years and the Bulls’ final season.

