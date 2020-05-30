The NBA It is getting closer to finding the solution regarding the indefinite suspension (implanted on March 12, 2020 due to the coronavirus) of its 2019/20 season. This past Friday a Board of Directors was held through a videoconference in which it was decided that the league’s return date will be July 31.

However, this decision must be voted on Thursday, June 4, and depending on the result of the vote, one decision or another will be made. Despite the good news that the NBA would resume its activity, some managers of various franchises in particular have been contrary to the plans of the competition, among which is Michael Jordan in his role as owner of Charlotte Hornets.

The former Chicago Bulls player and legend considers it unnecessary for some of the NBA teams to have to compete again because they no longer have a chance to enter the playoffs. “I have begged (Adam) Silver not to force players to resume activities as many of them have to play meaningless games.” The health of the players, coaches, staff … is the priority and taking off matches could be a big decision about it.

It should be noted that the Jordan Hornets, at the time of the suspension of the NBA season, had a record of 23 wins and 42 losses, far from the 30 wins and 35 losses of Orlando Magic, the team that occupies the last place that gives access to the playoffs.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020

