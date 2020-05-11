The winning mindset of Michael Jordan it is one of the keys to its success. That mentality, in fact, led him to such beastly levels of competitiveness that he was not only demanding of himself, but also of all his fellow students. Chicago Bulls at same level. This mentality is perfectly reflected in The Last Dance.

This is commented in the ESPN documentary GOAT about his desire to win and his relationship with his colleagues in this regard:

“My mentality was to go out and win at all costs. If you don’t want to live with that mentality, then you don’t need to be by my side because I’m going to ridicule you until you are at my level. And if you don’t reach the same level, it will be a real hell for you. “

Been watching #TheLastDance … wow … OK, finally I get why grown men still get misty-eyed when they talk about Michael Jordan. Astonishing athlete, extraordinary mentality, & a fascinating, charming, funny & absurdly competitive man. Such a brilliant series. —- pic.twitter.com/LhwRDFl5LW – Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 7, 2020

The best player in history is aware that winning comes at a price and that he could not be so competitive and at the same time make people like him:

“Winning has a price. Leadership has a price. I put pressure on people who did not want to be pressured. I challenged people who did not want to be challenged. And I earned that right because there were colleagues who followed me. They did not bear the burden that I had. to endure. Once you join the team, you live to the standards that I set. Nothing below that. ”

Some teammates were unable to accept Jordan’s tremendous challenge. It is the case of Scott Burrell in season 97/98: “You are playing with a guy who has taken basketball to the highest levels ever. You want to live that challenge. It is hard. Very hard. You have to go out there and do your job. Every day you push and push, but you’re not sure you can meet those challenges. ”

.