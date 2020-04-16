The world of basketball lives in a state of ataraxia from which only a highly anticipated premiere can only take it out at the moment. This is the documentary about the season of the Chicago Bulls 1997/98, paying special attention to how it had come to Michael Jordan, his day to day, way of understanding life and routines outside and inside the court. At a time when his scepter as the best player in history seems to be threatened by other names, Netflix is ​​ahead of the broadcast of a documentary that will surely generate great anticipation. In the previous days, several media are trying to find news and advances, and in The Athletics they have echoed a conversation on the 23rd with Jason Heir, director of the documentary.

In it, the aforementioned Heir delves into the most humane and modest version of Jordan, discovering a certain insecurity when facing the making of this documentary. “I don’t know if I want to do this. When I see it, I may hate it, they may not understand why it was so intense, why I did the things I did, and why I tried roughly sometimes. When people see the videos in which I talk to some colleagues they will think that I am a horrible person, “came to confess a Jordan who acknowledges having been somewhat abrupt with Scotty Burrell. “They will have to understand that we worked like this because the experience was maximum, we needed hard people in the team,” he reveals.

Michael Jordan flies again. On April 20 comes ‘The Last Dance’, the series about his life, his career and the best years of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/lN8RtHIpF4 – Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) March 31, 2020

“We had to see what guys we could count on for the key moments, and for that we had to be very demanding. I saw it as an opportunity to prove his strength, but people probably don’t understand it the same way,” he says. Michael Jordan. It is necessary to remember what the release dates of ´The Last Dance` through Netflix Spain, since a great media attention has been generated around this documentary that consists of ten chapters.

-Episodes 1 and 2: April 20

-Episodes 3 and 4: 27 of april

-Episodes 5 and 6: May 4

-Episodes 7 and 8: May 11

-Episodes 9 and 10: May 18

