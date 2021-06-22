Michael Jordan takes a crucial step for the empowerment of the WNBA

The former player of the NBA, Michael Jordan took a crucial step with the WNBA and his empowerment on the afternoon of this Monday, June 21.

In 2011, Maya Moore was the newest basketball player on the list of Jordan brand. However, 10 years later, Michael Jordan and his brand now has 11 players.

Michael Jordan, he is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets right now, he talked about the importance of such a big milestone. For him, to be able to give a force to the WNBA and female players go a long way in inspiring change and promoting culture.

“I believe these incredible athletes are defining many things about the Jordan brand and leading real conversations that are impacting culture and our communities around the world,” Jordan said in a statement, according to The Undefeated. “The world needs female voices and we cannot ignore that or we are not growing. The Jordan brand is committed to providing women with a platform to amplify their voices, which influence, inspire and drive culture. “