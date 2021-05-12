Michael Jordan still has the last text message that Kobe Bryant sent him before he died

Michael Jordan he still has the last text message he sent him on his mobile Kobe bryant before passing away. This was recognized by the legend of the NBA in an interview with ESPN, in which he spoke about his relationship with ‘La Mamba’, whom he will introduce in the basketball Hall of Fame.

It’s no secret that Michael Jordan served as mentor and confidant of Kobe Bryant for years. That is why it is not surprising that ‘his majesty of the air’ does not want to erase the last material memory he has of the eternal player of Los angeles lakers.

ESPN, thanks to Jordan himself, now shares the last conversation between the two, which took place at noon on December 8, 2019, in relation to a gift that MJ made to Kobe. The conversation began with a “This tequila is incredible” by Bryant, answered with a “thanks brother” of Jordan. After several exchanges of messages, Kobe said goodbye. “Hey, coach, I’m sitting on the bench right now and we’re sweeping this team 45-8.”Bryant wrote, referring to one of his daughter Gigi’s games.

Michael Jordan explains in the interview with ESPN why he still has Kobe Bryant’s phone number and that last message. “I do not know. I just can’t erase it “he admits.