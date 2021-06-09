Michael Jordan regrets playing for the Wizards

The former player of the NBA, Micahel Jordan is sorry for having played with the team of Washington Wizards on the NBA.

Former linebacker Ray Lewis played in the NFL for 17 seasons, all with the Baltimore Ravens. He won two Superbowls, a Superbowl MVP and was a 13-time professional player. In a debate on Fox Sports ‘Speak for Yourself’ about whether Aaron Rodgers should ever leave Green Bay, Lewis mentioned a couple of players from the NBA: Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, who told Ray that they regret playing for the team. Washington Wizards.

Here the data:

“Jordan told me, ‘The only thing I regret, is putting on another uniform.’” – @ RayLewis explains why Aaron Rodgers should retire in Green Bay pic.twitter.com/JTMubg13CL – Speak For Yourself (@SFY) August 4, 2017

Michael Jordan You may feel like you destroyed your legacy by playing for the Washington Wizards and not reach the playoffs in the last two seasons of his career in the NBA. In truth, everyone remembers that Jordan was a bull, and that will never change.