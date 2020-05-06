Michael Jordan It has always been a competitive animal, on and off the court. In the sixth episode of The Last Dance, the documentary series that focuses on the Chicago Bulls From the 97/98 season, we see one of his most controversial facets, his fondness for gambling and betting, a hobby that MJ calls “a competitive problem.”

Charles Barkley tells on SportsCenter what some members of the Dream Team led by Michael Jordan did at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. And it seems that the love for the game was well established: “Every night, not one night, not two nights, Not 10 nights, every night Magic (Johnson), Scottie (Pippen), Michael Jordan and I played cards. Michael played it every night. It was awesome. ”

Barkley commented that neither he nor Pippen had as much money as Magic and MJ and that they took advantage of this circumstance:

“Scottie and I didn’t have as much money as Michael and Magic, but we knew that no matter what cards he had, Michael would try to play it all night for the whole pot. And Michael said, don’t you want to risk everything?”

“Jordan and Magic had a different level than Scottie and I, but they still tried every night to take it all away. It was incredible and scary.”

Anyway, it seems that during the Games they took it with relaxation. Fortunately, if not, the results could have been historical.

