Isiah Thomas stayed out of the Dream team for extra sports reasons. That is very clear. It has been published since 1992 countless times and is now being published again. Beyond the number of players who did not want him or whether it was Jordan alone, what is clear is that the then Detroit Pistons base ran out of the Olympic gold medal. Despite that, one thing is personal and another is professional. Michael Jordan He has made it clear that he does not like Isiah Thomas, but we had not heard his opinion of him as a player, and it seems that in this regard he is highly regarded. Done, he is considered the second best baseman in NBA history:

“I highly respect Isiah Thomas’ talent. For me, the best point guard in history is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas. No matter how much I hate him, I respect his game.”

The funny thing is that we have hunted these statements by Jordan in some American media that do not understand his choice. They believe that Thomas does not deserve that position, that there must be players like Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and John Stockton. And we say that, for tastes, the colors. And that neither Curry, Paul nor Stockton have made any game like the one Isiah played against the Lakers lame in the Finals of ’88. A player of that dimension, who was able to lead a team that took on Bird, Magic and Jordan deserves a little more respect from the press.

.