The long-awaited documentary about the last season in which Michael Jordan won a championship with the Chicago Bulls finally has a release date.

ESPN and Netflix announced Tuesday that “The Last Dance,” a documentary series with 10 episodes, will air in the United States five consecutive Sunday nights between April 19 and May 17. The episodes will be two hours each.

Make it April 19 soon. I CAN’T WAIT MORE !! ”tweeted LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, after learning of the series premiere. The documentary will include unreleased footage from that season, in which the Bulls went for their sixth championship in eight years.

“As a society navigating this time without live sports, telehearing is still pending in the sports world for a moment of escape and a collective experience,” ESPN said in a statement. “We listened to fan requests asking us to bring forward the release date for this series, and we are happy to announce that we were able to speed up production lead times to do so.”

ESPN had originally planned to air the documentary in June, with the NBA final series taking place this season. With no sport to broadcast right now due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the network advanced those plans.

It is a documentary that has taken almost a quarter of a century to produce. It was born in the fall of 1997, when Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and coach Phil Jackson allowed NBA Entertainment cameras to follow the team throughout the season.

ESPN said the series includes “extensive profiles of Jordan’s top teammates, including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr,” in addition to Jackson.

“Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls were not only a superstar of the sport, they were a global phenomenon,” said Jason Hehir, the series director. Producing Making ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we investigated thoroughly to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sporting heroes as humans. ”

The series will air in the United States on ESPN and internationally on Netflix. Netflix subscribers will be able to watch two new episodes every Monday from April 20 to May 18.

