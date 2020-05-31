The murder by a police officer of George Floyd in Indianapolis and the wave of protests and altercations that are taking place in the United States is not going unnoticed by anyone. Michael Jordan, who is usually very cautious in his public speeches, has wanted to make clear his opinion on what is happening through an emotional statement:

“I am deeply sad, deeply hurt, and very angry. I can see and feel everyone’s regret, anger, and frustration. My heart goes out to the George Floyd family and to all those whose lives have been taken by brutality and sin. felt by acts of racism and injustices. “

