The critically acclaimed series The Last Dance (Netflix) explores the limits to which, in his infinite competitive eagerness, Michael Jordan came to sting and sometimes harass his colleagues. The phrase of Will Perdue, the center who is now 54 years old and accompanied him in the first three of the six titles that the Bulls obtained from 1990 to 1998, condenses the paradox: “Make no mistake. He was rude, he was an idiot, he crossed the line several times. But as time goes by and you think about what he was trying to achieve, you think he was a great partner. ”

Pau Gasol lived in his own flesh some similar episode in the Lakers with his partner and friend Kobe Bryant. “I was trying to light the flame and bring out your inner fury,” he says. Álex Abrines, who played in the Oklahoma Thunder before returning to Barcelona, ​​defines Jordan’s methods as follows: “Demanding to the point of becoming a motherfucker, in quotes.” Jorge Garbajosa, player of the Raptors from 2006 to 2008 and today president of the Spanish Federation (RFEB), considers that before these types of leaders there is only one choice left: “put your batteries or stay behind.”

The acid remarks with which Jordan stoked Scott Burrell or Horace Grant, his defiant gestures to the point of reaching hands with Steve Kerr, for which Phil Jackson expelled him from training … He gave the impression that the end justified all media. “If you’re wrong, he will yell at you, he will denigrate you,” says one of the series’ episodes, at 54, Grant, the center who, after winning the first three rings with Jordan, left for Orlando in 1994. ” Michael was shaking everyone up, ”adds Kerr, the point guard who won three titles with the Bulls and now trains the Golden State Warriors. “People were afraid of him. We were his teammates and we were scared, ”said Jud Buechler, one of the Bulls’ reserves in his second round of rings.

José Manuel Calderón, retired in 2019 after 14 seasons in the NBA, relates: “To me, in this aspect, I am not surprised by what the series tells. Its his way of being. In the end you have to meet your peers and know who to squeeze and yell at, or do that kind of thing to, and who needs to be slapped on the back. He says it: he did not ask others for anything that he did not do. With LeBron James, with whom I have shared costumes, in the end I did not tell you, but you saw that the first came, the last left. He more than complies, but at the same time he demands 300% of you. From there, he is with you to death. “

Kobe and Jordan’s tactic

Pau Gasol revealed to David Broncano in La Resistencia that Kobe tried to spur him on by nicknamed him Pablo, referring to the drug lord Pablo Escobar. “Not because of the drug relationship, but because of imbuing myself with that murderous instinct,” says the Lakers’ expivot. That was one of many. Kobe hit Pau so hard when they met in the final of the 2008 Beijing Games that even LeBron, surprised, slipped him: “Oh, well, you’re going to have to play with that boy next season …”. It was just the prologue to the star’s tactic for his friend Pau to deny the label of soft that was dedicated to him by part of the American press after losing the final just a few months before against the Celtics. Upon his return from Beijing and the holidays, Pau was awaiting the gold medal won by the United States at his box office. “We lost to Boston. And it was a very physical series. They drove us crazy. I said to him: ‘Listen, Pau, you lost to the Celtics, you lost the final of the Games. Don’t lose again this year, okay? We will win’. Pau was a phenomenon. It went up a level physically and we were able to win the next two championships, ”said Kobe.

The Spanish center now analyzes it like this: “If you see the documentary, which is very good, it shows it. Michael had a lot of it. Pissing off is part of the goal, getting that bad milk out. Kobe studied Michael from start to finish and applied him. “

Garbajosa defines the demands of the NBA. “It is extremely competitive and tough. It makes you make the most of yourself. And if it is not the competition itself, there are players like Michael or Kobe, who have that extra point of view. If they see a partner who doesn’t measure up, they resort to whatever it takes to get them in tune. In competitive teams there are always personalities who can go one step further and that, in itself, is not negative. As time goes by, you realize that the coaches who demand the most from you, sometimes saying irreproducible things to you, are the ones who have helped you the most ”.

Abrines, who returned to Barça in the summer of 2019 after sharing wardrobe in the Thunder with Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, among others, considers that the particular methods of Jordan or Kobe are not in vogue. “The NBA leaders, and I know some of them, are one step above the normal level of demand,” he explains. “But what were Kobe or Michael, or those people, no longer exists or is another roll. It has evolved into a basketball in which it is not necessary for anyone to demand that way. Each one has gone where he has gone because of his talent and his work, and in the end everyone understands that he wants the best for the team ”, he adds.

Mind games

Garbajosa hit the Raptors at a time when expectations were starting to peak in Toronto. The team, after four seasons away, returned to the playoffs. “No one waits for anyone there. You have to go at his own pace or you stay behind. There the boss was Chris Bosh, although there was some veteran who was very balanced and dominated in the locker room as Darrick Martin. He was leading by example. You got up early one day to get to training earlier and he was already there. It was the one that put you in your place both if you were euphoric or if you were sunk, “he recalls. “But it is not necessary to be confused. That you can face a partner does not mean that there can be a good environment. I always say it in a locker room: ‘Me, my friends already have them. I have not come to make friends, I have come to win. ’ That attitude can increase confidence when saying things to the face. “

Calderón, who played those years in the Raptors with Garbajosa, observes the positive side of the way Jordan motivated his teammates. “I didn’t tell the press or anything like that. It was an internal matter. His own colleagues say it: ‘seeing it now, we knew why he did it. The rest were motivated and motivated. ’ And that is super important for a team, ”says the Extremadura base, who played the 2018 final with Cleveland alongside LeBron.

Pau Gasol gives as an example of Jordan’s way of proceeding the start of the season for the Bulls’ sixth title, in 1997, which gives rise to the series title. “When Pippen decided not to have surgery, Rodman became the team’s second player and Michael was very supportive of him. And that pique (between Pippen and Rodman) in the end worked. Those mind games about how to motivate are very important. ”

Pippen’s attitude of giving time to surgery when he had an injury had a lot to do with his contract. He was the Bulls’ sixth player on the salary scale when everyone agreed he was the best after Michael Jordan. “It’s what has caught my attention the most in the series,” says Abrines, “how they treated Pippen. I think he didn’t deserve that. Admittedly, his reaction wasn’t the most correct on his part either, but he deserved more. The numbers and what he contributed to the team was much more than what they paid him. ”

BJ Armstrong, reserve base in the first two Bulls titles and finally starter in the third, resolves: “Being next to Jordan every day brought out the best in us.”

