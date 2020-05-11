The story goes back to the 1996 NBA Finals that pitted Chicago Bulls and Seattle SuperSonics. A young man Gary Payton wanted to dethrone the power of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls, and revealed that when the series went 3-0 against, he asked his manager and teammates to personally defend Michael. “The key was not to back down from his game, not to be intimidated by his intimidation and talent and to be very tough. I managed to convince George Karl to let me take care of him and it worked, “he said, causing Jordan’s percentages to drop a lot in the last three games of the series, which ended 4-2 for Michigan’s. However, this was the reaction of Jordan: a derogatory laugh to which it is not necessary to add much more.

Gary Payton thought I’ve found a way to get to MJ … Mike wasn’t sweating the Glove – #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Z8NG7qN5hW – ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2020

MJ’s stats the first three games when GP wasn’t guarding him: 31 points, 46 fg%, 50 3fg% MJ’s last three games when GP was the primary defender: 23.7 points, 36.7 fg%, 11.1 3fg% pic.twitter.com/iNoPwBvkqL – Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) May 11, 2020

