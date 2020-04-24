The third episode of The Last Dance will be centered on the figure Dennis Rodman. Therefore, the documentary will revisit the rivalry of the Chicago Bulls from Michael Jordan with one of his great rivals, the Detroit Pistons, a team in which Rodman played and managed to eliminate the Bulls several times in the playoffs.

In one of the most criticized acts in sports history, the Pistons left the field without greeting the Bulls’ players when they were eliminated in 1991 in the Eastern Finals. Today Jordan seems that he has not forgiven that gesture:

“I hated them and I still carry that hatred with me today.”

–The original Bad Boys. –The only team that managed to beat the Jordan Bulls, the Magic Lakers and the Bird Celtics. pic.twitter.com/wohmGhJZL4 – —————— —— (@ AlexPistonsB2B) April 24, 2020

Michael Jordan’s personal relationship with the Pistons stars, especially Isiah Thomas, was very poor (remember that MJ vetoed Thomas for the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympics).

Beyond hatred and rivalry, the truth is that the Bulls and Pistons were the substitutes for the Lakers and Celtics in terms of reigning in the NBA in the late 1980s and early 1990s. And, yes, despite their differences, Thomas and Jordan had a lot in common: they did absolutely everything in their power to win.

When you see that the pistons to the end were Bad Boys and you understand the rivalry of Jordan and Thomas and why Isaias was not in the 1992 Dream Team! #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/TbyT8YP4Vt – AllBasketb0ll (@ allbasketb0ll) April 21, 2020

