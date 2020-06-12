Michael Jordan always tried to stay away from everything that happened off the court. Despite the tremendous importance of each statement he made while active, the former Bulls player never expressed his thoughts on political issues. The explanation he alluded to every time he was asked why was always the same: “I never saw myself as an activist. I always thought I was a basketball player. “

Well, it seems that Jordan’s opinion on this issue has changed. Whether it is because Nike, a brand that is one of the main faces, showed its deepest rejection of the death of George Floyd or because he is currently further away from the main focus, the Brooklyn native strongly condemned one more case of racism that is permanently lived in the United States and even went so far as to say that the African-American community “has had enough.”

The one who for most experts is the best player in history made it clear that this cannot continue to happen and that he will fight to prevent this from happening again in the future: “Our united voice needs to pressure our leaders to change our laws Or maybe we need to use our vote to create systematic change. “

He also made it clear that the revolts that are taking place throughout the American continent cannot be the solution: “We must continue to express ourselves peacefully against injustice and demand responsibility.”

Finally, he sent a message of encouragement to Floyd’s family: “My heart goes out to his family and to that of countless compatriots whose lives have been meaninglessly stolen by acts of racism and injustice.”

Jordan was widely criticized for being apolitical

As can be seen in one of the chapters of “The Last Dance”, the New Yorker was heavily criticized during the race for the position of North Carolina senator between Harvey Gantt, who was African American, and Jesse Helms that he had been accused on numerous occasions of racism.

In addition, the phrase attributed to him and that he himself confirmed that he had said: “Republicans also buy sneakers,” put many African Americans on the warpath who considered the six-time NBA champion an example to follow.

This position has been criticized on many occasions by many defenders of the rights of this community such as Barack Obama or LeBron James, but it is true that Michael has always been very clear about this issue and although it is a position that can be considered selfish, the honesty should also be valued.

Even so, it is difficult not to attribute this new version of ‘Air’ to the animosity that has created in many fans to see the complicated personality that Jordan had and all the criticism that he has received from his colleagues, when seeing that the documentary showed the Player like him, practically, solely responsible for the double three-peat that the Bulls got. Even one of the greatest legends in sports history may also have to wash his image.