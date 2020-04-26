Michael Jordan found Carmen Electra with Denis Rodman | INSTAGRAM

We know that the documentary by Michael Jordan, “The Last Dance” has captivated the public, thanks to this, in recent days, an endless number of anecdotes have been revealed about various NBA characters, well, this time it was the turn of Dennis Rodman, who was found in bed with Carmen Electra.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It was during an interview in the American media that Michael Jordan revealed what could be the third episode of said series. The most famous character in the Chicago Bulls pointed out that it was already years ago that he found his former teammate, Dennis Rodman, in a somewhat uncomfortable situation for everyone present, in bed.

The story begins when Rodman asked Coach Phil Jackson for permission to go on vacation to Las Vegas to be able to clear up for a couple of days, however Jordan did not agree with such a situation. “You will see Phil, but if you let him go we are not going to see him again,” was Michael’s reply.

You may also be interested: Juan de Dios Pantoja in heels for 24 hours for his new YouTube video

Which Michael Jordan was right about, since Rodman did not return when he should. “We had to go get his ass out of bed. I’m not going to tell what was in that bed or where it was or things like that,” said the Bascketball star with some regret.

And one of the figures that endorses and remembers that story in Las Vegas, is nothing more and nothing less than the beautiful actress Carmen Electra, who was with Rodman inside that room.

Read also: Kenya Os, she forgot to wear a bra in a photo and you can see everything

“There was a knock on the door and it was Michael Jordan. I hid. I didn’t want him to see me like that and I went behind the sofa with the sheets on top,” revealed the actress, who for a time was Dennis’ wife.

Of course, nowadays they remember him with a good sense of humor, however at the time it became a very uncomfortable situation for all participants.

Perhaps the result would have been different if Rodman had spoken the truth and warned that he would be with a girl for a few days, the coach would have agreed with a better attitude and it is possible that such a situation would not have happened.

Even the uncomfortable circumstance could also have been avoided if the player complied with the attempt to return on time. So Jordan wouldn’t have had the need to go look for him.

.