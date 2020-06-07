Just like other times he has been accused of being lukewarm and of putting himself in profile in politics, this time Michael Jordan has raised its voice to position itself firmly against racism in the United States after the murder of George Floyd that has unleashed a wave of demonstrations in North American territory. “We have been beaten too much and we cannot let racism be acceptable, the change has to be profound. It’s not just about donating money, ”says the former Bulls player.

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, gave an interview to Rick Bonnell, a journalist for the Charlotte Observer, and has not bitten his tongue at all when referring to the conditions in which many African-Americans live in the United States. “We have seen that racism has become something that is somehow acceptable in certain circles. We must understand from childhood that this is not tolerable. Education is an essential part for social changel, ”says Jordan.

Precisely to promote racial equality, social justice and access to education, the 100 million dollars that Michael Jordan has promised to donate in the next ten years will be destined to fight racism.

Jordan does not bite his tongue

Michael Jordan, who assured that Floyd’s death had to mark a turning pointn on racist behavior in the United States, he assures that the time has come to stand up: “African Americans have been beaten for too many years. Your soul goes like this, it is something that can no longer be accepted. It is a turning point, we have to be firm. You have to be better as a society on issues of race. ”

If other times Michael Jordan had been criticized in the United States because many believed that he never got wet in politics or in thorny matters, nobody will be able to say something like this this time. Jordan, who still carries the famous “Republicans also buy shoes”, has been more direct in his statements and gestures of solidarity in recent years. But nothing like now: He first issued a harsh statement to his brand, Jordan Brand, and then announced the donation of $ 100 million to the anti-racist cause.

Michael Jordan also talks openly about how he believes that each person has to face racism: “You have to face the demons themselves. Reach out, understand inequalities. We cannot let racism be acceptable, the change has to be profound. It’s not just about donating money. We have the mission that we all look at ourselves in the mirror. That is a great step to start. Just because someone was born in a suburb, you don’t have to look at someone as inferior. You cannot believe that you are better than others just because you have grown with more advantages ».

And finally Jordan said the key word: education. «The key is education at 110%. It’s the best way for African Americans to make things better. To get as far as possible, you have to have a good education. If I donate 100 million with the Jordan brand, we want them to be 100 million that really make a difference. And that, attacking the racism inherent in society and supporting equal educational opportunities, is a very necessary step. This is not about signing checks. ”