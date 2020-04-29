The documentary The Last Dance has become one of the main attractions of Netflix. In it the story of the last season of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls, in addition to some anecdotes and stories that occurred throughout his career. One of them, perhaps the most famous, was when planted the president of the United States to play golf with a drug dealer.

The story took place in 1991, just after the Chicago Bulls were proclaimed NBA champions. for the first time after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers by Magic Johnson. That confrontation between Magic and Air focused all eyes. It was the great opportunity Jordan had been waiting for and he did not disappoint.

As champions, the Bulls were to visit the White House Where the President of the United States, at that time was George Bush, would be waiting for them for the traditional reception. However there was a rather striking absence. Michael Jordan did not attend the visit and unleashed all kinds of rumors. At first it was speculated that he had not come because he had a family vacation scheduled.

The explanation did not convince anyone and soon the true reason for his absence was revealed. Jordan was playing golf in South Carolina with James ‘Slim’ Bouler, a drug dealer who would later be convicted of money laundering. The day ended with Bouler detained at Charlotte airport. There, the police confiscated a check for $ 57,000 signed by Michael Jordan.

After discovering the news, Jordan assured that the check was a loan. “That was my immediate reaction to the media after a game to avoid embarrassment and discomfort, and to be linked to the gambling world,” Jordan said after a while. However, in the trial that sent Bouler to jail, Jordan revealed that The real reason he wrote the check was because that was the amount he had lost that day on the golf course.