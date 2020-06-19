The relationship between the two best players in basketball history, Michael Jordan and Lebron James (This is a personal opinion, logically), dates back to when the current Los Angeles Lakers player was 16 years old and they coincided in a Nike event.

They met in the following way, as Brian Windhorst explains in his book « LeBron, Inc.: The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete »:

« When LeBron was sixteen, he and Carter went to Chicago to play a few games with NBA players. The workouts were at Hoops Gym outside the city, a facility run by famed coach Tim Grover. One day Grover asked LeBron to stay after training ended.

Then a high-end sports car entered the parking lot and Michael Jordan exited. LeBron and Carter were numb. Of course Jordan was LeBron’s idol, and the moment overwhelmed him. Jordan also gave him his mobile phone number. «

Jordan adopted him, became a mentor to a James who was a young star by then. Their relationship grew closer when MJ decided to return to play in the NBA. When Jordan went to Cleveland to play with the Wizards, he spent time with LeBron.

Obviously Jordan saw something in LeBron, if they hadn’t spent so much time together. However, she did not expect when she met him to do so well. This is what Jordan thought about his game when he met him:

« When he gets to this level, I don’t think he’s going to be on the top step of two guards or two small forwars. He’s going to have to adapt. He has incredible potential. I think everyone sees that, but he hasn’t yet played against pros, only against children at school. We have to wait.

When you look at the skill level and his maturity at his age, he definitely has enough talent. Five years from now? If you take on the dedication of being the best basketball player you can be and continue to improve and accept challenges and not feel comfortable with what you’ve been given or what your expectations may be, you could definitely be a good professional. «

Thus, Jordan did not expect him to become a big star. Still, he saw something in him, if he had not supported and advised him.