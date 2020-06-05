The former American basketball player Michael Jordan will donate 100 million dollars (88.57 million euros) to fight racism, and in favor of “racial equality, social justice and greater access to education”, as confirmed on Friday by its brand ‘Jordan Brand’ in a public statement.

The winner of six NBA rings with the Chicago Bulls has shown his outrage after the recent death of George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer from Minneapolis, and has announced his donation this Friday through his brand. The aid of 100 million will be distributed over a decade to those entities that demonstrate their battle against racial differences.

“Black Live Matters,” Jordan’s statement begins, making use of the famous slogan that has gone around the world these days (The lives of black people matter). “This is not a controversial statement. Until the racism that causes our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people“said Estee Portnoy, a company spokesperson.

“Jordan Brand is not a single player, we are a family,” reads the brand statement., which has historically sided with the fight against racism. Jordan mourned Floyd’s death and said they had had “enough” already.