The former American basketball player Michael Jordan will donate 100 million dollars (88.57 million euros) to fight racism, and in favor of « racial equality, social justice and greater access to education », as confirmed on Friday by its brand ‘Jordan Brand’ in a public statement.

06/06/2020 at 00:41

CEST

EUROPE PRESS

The winner of six NBA rings with the Chicago Bulls has shown his outrage after the recent death of George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer from Minneapolis, and has announced his donation this Friday through his brand. The aid of 100 million will be distributed over a decade to those entities that demonstrate their battle against racial differences.

« Black Live Matters, » Jordan’s statement begins, making use of the famous slogan that has gone around the world these days (The lives of black people matter). « This is not a controversial statement. Until the racism that makes our country’s institutions fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people« said Estee Portnoy, a company spokesperson.

« Jordan Brand is not a single player, we are a family », reads the brand statement, which has historically sided with the fight against racism. Jordan mourned Floyd’s death and said they had had « enough » already.