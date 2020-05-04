For sure, Michael Jordan he is one of the greatest athletes in the history of the United States. His talent has taken him to the top of a list that could include Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown or LeBron James, but unlike these, the star of the Chicago Bulls He has never actively spoken out on political or racial issues, for which he was consulted in the last episode of “The Last Dance”.

Asked about his lack of public support for politicians who were fighting over racial issues and especially over a contest between two North Carolina senators in the early 1990s, the former player stated that “I really admire Muhammad Ali for standing up for what He believed, but I never thought of myself as an activist. I always thought I was a basketball player. “

“Any African-American that sees significant success has an added burden. America is very quick to embrace Jordan, an Oprah, or a Barack Obama, so long as it’s understood you don’t get too controversial around broader issues of social justice. ”

– @ BarackObama #TheLastDance – The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 4, 2020

Furthermore, Jordan stated that “I was not a political man when I played my sport, I was just focused on my work. Was that selfish? Probably, but that’s where my energy was concentrated ”, making it clear that conflicts of this type were not part of his agenda and that this has not changed.

Jordan also responded to the famous phrase attributed to him, where he said he did not talk about politics because “Republicans also buy my sneakers”, arguing that “I do not think that phrase should be corrected” since “I said it on a bus with Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen and it was taken out of context. ” That phrase and Jordan’s political behaviors have even disappointed Barack Obama himself, who stated that “he would have wanted Michael to be more involved in that.”

