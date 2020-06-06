Michael Jordan has recently announced through an official statement of its brand that it will donate a total of 100 million dollars to combat the racism. The former NBA player and current owner of Charlotte Hornets reports that he will be giving that amount of money for the next 10 years.
“The money will go to those organizations that are dedicated to guaranteeing social equality, access to education and social justice, and that fight against racism and the damage it causes to our society.”
Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $ 100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl
– Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020