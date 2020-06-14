The legendary former player Michael Jordan and the NBA joined the vigorous sentences this Sunday for George Floyd’s death last week in Minneapolis from police brutality, an act that has sparked a wave of protests in the United States.

06/01/2020 at 12:21

CEST

Sport.es

« I am sad, sore and full of fury. I see and feel all the anger and frustration of people. I join all those who are denouncing racism and violence against people of color in this country, « Jordan said in a statement on his social networks.

The former player rHe stressed that the « collective voices » being seen across the country « show the strength and the inability to be divided by others » He also asked that everyone listen to each other, that there is « compassion and empathy » and that « never » turn their backs on senseless brutality.

« We need to continue with peaceful expressions against injustice and demand responsibility. Each of us must be part of the solution and we must work together to guarantee justice for all. My heart goes out to the Floyd family and to all the other people who have lost their lives as a result of racism and injustice, « he said.

Michael Jordan releases a statement on the death of George Floyd and those who have been « senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice. » pic.twitter.com/zjlfiV6R7w – ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2020

For his part, The NBA also shared « the outrage » over what happened and warned that this makes it clear that « there are still wounds » in the country that « have never been healed ». « Racism, police brutality, and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in the United States and cannot be ignored. At the same time, those who serve and protect our communities honorably and heroically, again have to answer for those they don’t, « commissioner Adam Silver said in an internal memo addressed to league workers.

Demand justice

This celebrated that « Many members of the NBA family and the WNBA (the women’s NBA) » are now raising their voices « to demand justice » and to urge « peaceful protests ». « Together with our teams and players, we will continue our efforts to promote inclusion and overcome divisions through collective action, civic engagement, sincere dialogue, and support for organizations working for justice and equality, » he asserted.

Silver remarked that many people like himself « may never know the pain and fear » that black people « They experiment every day » and demanded collaboration among all « to be part of the solution. » « And as an organization, we need to do everything in our power to make a difference, « he added.

« We always say that sports have often been the bridge in society that helps build trust and empathy so that we can face difficult truths and real challenges together. That is our responsibility, especially now. Stay safe, committed and take care of each other, « he said.